Juventus target Empoli midfielder as alternative to Man Utd star Pogba

31 May at 19:30
Juventus have been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba almost since he first left the Bianconeri in favour of a return to the Premier League. Pogba started his career at Manchester United, before moving to Juventus and making a name for himself, before returning back to Manchester United; where he is now being linked with yet another return to a former club.

However, Juventus are reportedly considering an alternative to Pogba; one who would cost just a fraction of the Frenchman's value. Empoli midfielder Hamed Traore will likely be leaving the club after their relegation from Serie A and, after a proposed move to Fiorentina looks to have fallen through, Juventus may snap at the chance to sign a talented young midfielder who is already attracting comparisons to both Pogba and Chelsea star N'Golo Kante.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Empoli
Fiorentina
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.