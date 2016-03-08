Juventus target Empoli midfielder as alternative to Man Utd star Pogba
31 May at 19:30Juventus have been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba almost since he first left the Bianconeri in favour of a return to the Premier League. Pogba started his career at Manchester United, before moving to Juventus and making a name for himself, before returning back to Manchester United; where he is now being linked with yet another return to a former club.
However, Juventus are reportedly considering an alternative to Pogba; one who would cost just a fraction of the Frenchman's value. Empoli midfielder Hamed Traore will likely be leaving the club after their relegation from Serie A and, after a proposed move to Fiorentina looks to have fallen through, Juventus may snap at the chance to sign a talented young midfielder who is already attracting comparisons to both Pogba and Chelsea star N'Golo Kante.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments