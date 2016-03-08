Man Utd and Juve target 'flattered' by Juventus' interest
24 June at 10:55Lazio midfielder and Juventus target Sergey Milinkovic-Savic feels flattered at being linked with a move to the bianconeri this summer.
Milinkovic-Savic has become one of the most wanted midfielders in the world this summer, thanks to his performances for Lazio over the last two seasons. He has played both of Serbia's group stage games in the World Cup and is likely to feature in the nation's third game against Brazil as well.
In an interview that the midfielder gave to MediaSet, he revealed how flattered he is to have been linked with a switch to the Old Lady. He said: " I'm not thinking about what I'll do next, I think about my national team, I can also smile because I'm being linked with Juventus but I repeat, I only think about the World Cup and then we'll see."
Not just Juventus, Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
