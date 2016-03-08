Juventus target fuels transfer talks
03 June at 11:15Juventus target Santiago Arias has fuelled rumors of a move to the Old Lady in an interview that he recently game.
Rumors have linked Juan Cuadrado with a move away from Turin and have, as a result, linked PSV fullback Arias with a switch to Juventus. So much so that in a recent interview Cuadrado praised Arias. He said: "He is very good."
In an interview that Arias himself gave, he said: "Playing at Juventus would be a dream, it is one of the most important clubs in Europe, everyone knows it".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
