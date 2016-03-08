Juventus target Grimaldo, €40m fee quoted but Arsenal and Manchester United also interested

Juventus are closely following Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. The Spanish full-back has been attracting interest from all round Europe recently, especially from the Premier League, with both Manchester United and Arsenal linked to the 23 year old.

Grimaldo has been at the Portuguese club since December 2015, when he signed from Barcelona in a €1.5m deal, having been with Barca since he was plucked from Valencia’s youth academy aged 13.

According to Tuttosport, he has a valuation of €40m. However signing the Spaniard will not be an easy task with so many big clubs watching him, and it could well be that all that interest serves to drive his price up even further. Barcelona will be due a percentage share of any fee that Benfica receive for him.

Juventus are in the market for a left-back and have been consistently linked to Marcelo of Real Madrid, but it remains to be seen if Madrid are open to cashing in on him, following Zidane’s re-appointment as manager.