Juventus target: 'I will talk to everyone, but it will be my choice..'

Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona target Kai Havertz has talked about his future, claiming that the final decision about his decision will be his own choice.



The young German has become one of the most highly rated youngsters in Europe because of his performances for Bayer Leverkusen over the last 2 years. He was heavily linked with a move to Bayern but stayed, despite all the reports.



In an interview that Havertz gave to Goal, he said: ​: "I listen to so many people, but in the end it will be my decision. I will follow all the advice Low will give me because he has great experience, it will not hurt to listen to him."



