Juventus target Icardi and Martial to revamp their strike force post Dybala

According to today’s Tuttosport, Inter’s Argentine striker is Juventus’ top priority to revamp their strike force. With Paulo Dybala seemingly on his way out of Turin following a disappointing season, and with Mandzukic not getting any younger at 32, Juventus know that they will have to bring in some proven quality to revitalise their attack.

Mauro Icardi’s much publicised problems at Inter have led to Juve pencilling him in at the top of their list. He is a proven Serie A goal scorer, who is thought to be keen on the move to the Bianconeri following the breakdown of his relationships with those at Inter.



The other name on the list of strikers that Juventus are keeping a close eye on is that of Anthony Martial. The French striker seems to have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, and some fans and pundits have questioned his attitude recently. However having just signed a new contract with the Red Devils, his price tag may provide a stumbling block to Juventus.

