Juventus target informs Madrid he wants January move
22 October at 15:30Juventus expressed an interest in signing Marcelo during the summer, after the Brazilian was reportedly interested in joining former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin. Ronaldo left Madrid for Juve in July, signing for Juventus for around €110m – taking up a large chunk of the Bianconeri’s summer budget.
Now, according to Tuttosport, Marcelo has informed Real Madrid that he wants to leave and join Juventus as soon as January – with Marcelo likely to fetch between 50 and 60 million euros on the transfer market. Tuttosport suggest that Juventus will try and finance this move with the sale of Alex Sandro – who is a target of both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.
Marcelo wants Juventus and Juventus want Marcelo; can a deal be agreed in January or will the Bianconeri have to put it off until the summer – with the transfer hinging on the sale of Alex Sandro.
