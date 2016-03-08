Juventus target Kurzawa has received an offer from the Premier League
16 April at 18:00Juventus target Layvin Kurzawa has received an offer from the Premier League, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Todofichajes via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 27-year-old Frenchman’s contract will expire with French champions Paris Saint Germain at the end of the season. The player has spent the last five years with PSG and has been closely followed by Juventus for some time now.
Kurzawa has received an offer from Arsenal, the report continues. The North London club have offered the 27-year-old a five-year deal. Juventus are one of the many clubs looking to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, but the competition from the Gunners may push the Bianconeri into making an offer.
The Frenchman has made 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1485 minutes. In that time, he has scored one goal and provided two assists, but has struggled for first team minutes.
Apollo Heyes
