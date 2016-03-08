Juventus target on Chelsea radar, again
22 October at 21:45Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi is reportedly on the wishlist of Chelsea manager Mauro Icardi.
The Blues' striker problems are well-highlighted, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud struggling to get the goals. The Blues did attempt to sign Gonzalo Higuain this past summer, but the transfer deal involving Leonardo Bonucci quashed their hopes of getting the Argentine.
The Daily Mail state that Chelsea have Icardi on their wishlist and see him as a striker who can give them an edge over the others.
Chelsea were linked with over this past summer and last year, but a move never transpired. They are reportedly not going to give up on the chase for the Juventus target.
Icardi scored a winning goal for the nerazzurri against the rossoneri in the Milan derby yesterday and has scored six times in all competitions so far this season under Luciano Spalletti.
On the other hand, Alvaro Morata has scored only thrice for Chelsea and has made ten appearances in all competitions for them.
Kaustubh Pandey
