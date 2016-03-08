Juventus target plays down Napoli rumors
26 June at 16:45The agent of Juventus target Mateo Kovacic has played down rumors of a possible move to Serie A giants Napoli.
Kovacic joined Real Madrid from Italian side Inter Milan in the summer of 2015 for a fee of about 30 million euros. Since his arrival at the Bernabeu though, Kovacic has failed to nail down a spot for himself in the first-team, with Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric already first-team regulars.
Kovacic's agent was recently speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and addressed the player's links with Napoli.
He said: " I do not want to talk about it, I do not want to tell you if the boy will leave Real Madrid."
Kovacic has drawn strong links with a move to Juventus and it was earlier reported that he wants to leave the Bernabeu this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments