Juventus target pushes for Real Madrid move
27 October at 13:30According to what has been reported by Spanish portal OK Diario, Paul Pogba is edging closer to a move to La Liga outfit Real Madrid. The Manchester United midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from the Red Devils in the past year, with Real and Juventus considered to be the teams in the running for his signature.
In the summer just finished, Pogba was a real hot topic, with his Manchester United future in doubt and both Juve and Real considering swoops for the Frenchman. However, due to the economic outgoings of both clubs in the market, neither could afford to make a move for Pogba too and therefore any potential move was scheduled back.
Now, Pogba has reportedly informed Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane that he will not be renewing his current contract with the Manchester club, which currently expires in 2021. Therefore, United may opt to sell the player next summer rather than lose him on a free in the following year, leaving speculation in full force that his future lies in Spain.
