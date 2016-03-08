Juventus target to renew contract with Genoa
22 February at 15:20Cristian Romero and Genoa will be together until 2023: The Argentine defender, who is courted by Juventus, is expected to sign a contract renewal with the Rossoblu.
Therefore, instead of his contract expiring in 2022, another year will be added to his stay. Romero has convinced everyone at the club, attracting interest from Juventus. Shortly, the official announcement will arrive, as he will sign the contract today.
Despite the renewal, Juventus remain in pole to sign the defender. It's possible that they will sign Romero and then loan him back to Genoa, though it's just speculation for the time being.
