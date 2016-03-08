Anthony Martial is set to try

Long expected to leave the Red Devils because of disagreements with José Mourinho, it has been revealed that the €53 million Frenchman - a long-term Juventus target - wants to stay and fight for his place.

The Sun report that the 22-year-old doesn’t want to move, and that he wants to fight it out with Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford. Martial was strong in a relief role last season, boasting a strong goals-to-minutes ratio.

Less reliable as a starter, he doesn’t seem to match what the Special One is looking for in a player.

Then again, Mourinho looks to be in trouble, with his side going down 3-2 to Brighton & Hove, and prompting speculation that another manager (Zinedine Zidane?) could be called in if the Red Devils suffer “third season syndrome” under the Special One.

Martial’s opening season with the Mancunians saw him notch 13 strikes in Premier League action, but he has since failed to play with anything like that consistency.