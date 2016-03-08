Juventus targeting PSG star midfielder
03 October at 10:45Despite the transfer market ending already in August and the next starting in more than two months, Juventus are still keeping an eye on potential reinforcements to strengthen the club even more.
As reported by Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus have not given up on Adrian Rabiot, quite the contrary.
The Bianconeri are considering signing the French midfielder but only on a free transfer, seeing as the player's contract expires at the end of the ongoing season.
Rabiot has been a stable part of PSG's team for several seasons now, but he is currently refusing to extend his contract with the club, which has alarmed other teams such as Barcelona, Tottenham or Milan.
The 23-year-old has collected over 200 appearances for the club from the French capital, scoring 23 goals and assisting another 16. He is also a French international and has appeared in 6 matches since his debut in 2016.
