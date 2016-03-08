Juventus targetting Dortmund star
30 September at 16:40Despite Giuseppe Marotta stepping down from his position at Juventus, the Bianconeri's transfer activity definitely does not end and the Italian champions are still looking for various options to improve the already very strong team.
According to the Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Christian Pulisic is on Juventus' wishlist.
The American offensive talent is reportedly under the magnifying glass of Fabio Paratici and his scouts. The player's contract with Borussia Dortmund expires in June 2020.
Despite his young age, Pulisic is already a player of great experience, who has collected 103 appearances for Dortmund, netting 14 goals and assisting another 21.
The 20-year-old mainly operates as a right winger and is also a regular starter for the USA national team. After making his debut in March 2016, he has made 20 more starts and scored 9 goals for his country.
Juventus are looking to improve their attacking options, despite already being well-covered in the offensive phase, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa shining for the Old Lady.
