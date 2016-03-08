Star duo back for Juve training, Allegri short of attacking options for Man Utd
06 November at 17:05Juventus host Manchester United at the Allianz Stadium this evening, as the two sides look to lock horns once again. Two weeks ago, the teams met at Old Trafford, with Juventus prevailing in a very tight 1-0 victory. Jose Mourinho’s side will be looking to take revenge and the Bianconeri will be hoping to have as many options possible heading into the fixture.
Juventus trained ahead of the clash today, which revealed that Cancelo and Matuidi are both fit to play, as they were present in training. However, Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa were both absent and therefore are set to miss the clash.
