Juventus will face Lazio in their opening home Serie A games tomorrow. The Old Lady won the first away game at Chievo thanks to a late 3-2 win with the winner for Juventus scored by Federico Bernardeschi who replaced Juan Cuadrado at the beginning of the second half.



During today's press conference Allegri insisted that more balance is needed: "Against Chievo, I had the impression that the opponents could always create us trouble when they attacked us", the Italian manager said. "And in the end, I was right because we allowed two goals. Overall I'm happy with a late win against Chievo. A draw would have been good as well because we must learn that only hard work takes to wins."



In order to have more balance, Allegri could swap to a three-man defense against Lazio. Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini are likely to start at the back with Cuadrado, Khedira, Pjanic and Matuidi in the middle of the park and Alex Sandro on the left.



This versatile 3-5-2 system will be completed with Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo up front with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa relegated to a bench role.



Allegri explained today that sometimes "unpopular decisions must be taken" adding that "substitutions are always important and decisive. It happened in the past and it will happen again this season."



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni