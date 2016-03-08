Juventus, teenager starlet Haaland praises Manchester United coach
25 September at 22:45Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland spoke to Norwegian news outlet TV2 via Calciomercato.com today about Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the teenager speaking of the coach’s importance to his life.
"He has had a fundamental impact on my life and as a coach. He taught me a lot and if I'm here today, I owe it to him too.”
The English press took these words as a suggestion that the 19-year-old may be keen for a move to the Red Devils in the January transfer window. Juventus are also following Haaland, who has scored 17 goals in only 10 appearances so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
