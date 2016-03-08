Juventus tell Manchester United the price for in-demand defender
11 May at 17:10It has been reported in the past few weeks that Juventus are prepared to say goodbye to Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo. Cancelo, who signed for the club from Valencia last summer, had a strong first half of the season but his performances since January have left much to be desired - especially compared to the improving performances of the club's other full-backs in Leonardo Spinazzola and Mattia De Sciglio.
More recent reports have indicated that Manchester United are the frontrunner for Cancelo's signature; with La Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that Juventus have told the Red Devils their desired price for the Portuguese star.
La Gazzetta suggests that Cancelo will not be allowed to leave for any less than €60m and the English club must pay this if they wish to steal him away from Juventus.
