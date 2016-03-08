Juventus, tension in tunnel between Cuadrado and his teammates
19 September at 10:30There was tension between Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado and his teammates after last night’s 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid, according to Italian journalist Alessandro Alciato of Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com.
After leaving the pitch and heading down the tunnel towards the locker rooms, the Colombian player was irritated by the play of his team and tensions arose. However, captain Leonardo Bonucci put a stop to the it.
“Not here, let's talk about it in the locker room.”
Bonucci captained Juventus for the first time ever in the Champions League last night as traditional captain Giorgio Chiellini is out injured for the first half of the season. Last night was also the first time that only one Italian has ever started for the Bianconeri in the Champions League, leading to a memorable night for Bonucci, despite the disappointing result at the end.
Juventus’ next game in the Champions League is against Bayer Leverkusen at the start of October.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments