Juventus, the Bernardeschi situation: From AC Milan to Inter, the ideas
14 April at 14:30Juventus are likely to use Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi to secure a more exciting player, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old, who is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2022, has struggled to improve whilst in Turin, hardly seeming any better than he did whilst he was with Fiorentina. Considering Juventus’ investment in the player, the club are prepared to cut their losses and let him go in the summer.
One idea is to use him in negotiations for another player, the report continues. AC Milan remains a possibility as the Old Lady are interested in both Italian shot stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetà. Other possibilities include sending him to Inter as part of a deal for Argentine striker Mauro Icardi or to Roma in a deal for Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Barcelona and Chelsea both like Bernardeschi, the report highlights, and there are no shortage of players at both clubs that Juventus appreciate. Nothing concrete is here so far, but a move away in the summer seems likely now.
Apollo Heyes
