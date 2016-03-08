Juventus, the condition of Ramsey: the latest
13 December at 17:15Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is in doubt for the Bianconeri’s upcoming league clash against Udinese on Sunday, according to the latest report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 28-year-old Welsh midfielder trained separately from the squad this morning, following a personalised routine. This puts him in doubt for the Turin based club’s next league game, disappointing for coach Maurizio Sarri considering the small injury crisis the squad is currently going through.
However, Sarri can still be happy, the report highlights, due to the returns of Douglas Costa, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matthijs De Ligt, who all returned to squad training today, suggesting that they may be fit enough to appear in Sunday’s game against Udinese.
So far this season Ramsey has made 11 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring two goals in the process. However, the player has already missed six games through injury, first suffering from fatigue and adductor problems, before now suffering from a stress response of the bone.
Apollo Heyes
