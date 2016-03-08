Juventus, the crisis continues: Alex Sandro returns to Brazil

The full-back emergency continues at Juventus. As if the physical problems of De Sciglio and Danilo weren't enough, as well as the lack of options on the bench, Alex Sandro could join the list of unavailables for Juventus' clash with SPAL on Saturday.



The Brazilian left-back was forced to return to Brazil due to a loss in the family and his presence on the field in Sarri's starting eleven is far from certain, we have learned. The player himself has promised to return in time, though there is not much of it to work with.



Furthermore, the fact that he will have two intercontinental journeys in a short period will hardly make the situation better, and he should feature in at least one training session before the game to even be considered by the manager.



Should he miss the game, then Sarri would only have Cuadrado to work with, and he's not really a full-back. Then again, Sandro might make it back in time after all.