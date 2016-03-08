Juventus, the Curva Sud attack Agnelli again ‘We will not bend to his wishes’

Juventus' Curva Sud has once again attacked the Juventus ownership. Without citing the president Andrea Agnelli, the Drughi, a little while ago, on their Facebook page, launched a new message, entitled 'They will never bend us'.

"We seem to live in a world that goes backwards. Everywhere, the more fans warm and faithful are considered an asset of the club for which they support, while with us, and only us, our presence is seen as a nuisance, yet there would be every possibility to understand that the road taken by the club represents a point of no return."

"We do not accept any diktat from anyone whose perception of choreography is to display of flags made of material similar to garbage bags; we do not bend to those who for years imposed 'secretarial rights' on tickets. We cannot make ourselves participants of a mechanism that wants to put Juventus fans against other Juventus fans. We reject the accusations of those who insinuate that our stance is due to the fact that we have taken away the stall, when the proceeds deriving from it were used for the self-financing of the group.”

"If we have to silence ourselves and be puppets to go to away games, we prefer to go against the tide and oppose any imposition and abuse. We will be in Amsterdam anyway, we will not abandon the shirt we love and that we have supported even when the away stands were empty, occupied nowadays by the same absentees of yesterday. We will find a way to enter, even at the cost of mixing in the areas reserved for Ajax fans."