Juventus: the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa injuries

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up an ankle injury against Bologna last weekend and the Portuguese star had a medical check yesterday evening that highlighted how the Portuguese star has not suffered any lesion or rupture. Ronaldo, however, still feels pain and Max Allegri could drop him for the upcoming Serie A clash against Cagliari. Ronaldo's availability only depends on when the pain will diminish.



DOUGLAS COSTA - If Ronaldo is a doubt for Napoli clash, Douglas Costa will surely not be eligible to play at the San Paolo. The Brazilian is still training apart from the rest of the team and he will not recover for the Napoli showdown. Allegri, however, hopes to recover him for the next Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.



Juve are training at La Continassa this morning. The Old Lady will face Napoli on Sunday and Udinese at the Stadium next Friday, before the Atletico Madrid clash in Champions League.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni