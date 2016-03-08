Juventus, The latest on De Sciglio's injury
25 October at 17:15At his press conference ahead of tomorrow's game between Juventus and Lecce, Juve head coach Maurizio Sarri provided an update on defender Mattia De Sciglio's injury:
'For two or three days he has been training with the rest of the group, he had a long period of inactivity and he needs to be efficient again from a competitive point of view.'
Therefore, given Sarri's words, it is clear that he is not at 100% fitness but will likely be gradually eased back into the squad before potentially returning to the starting line-up within the next month or so.
