Juventus, The latest on De Sciglio's injury

25 October at 17:15
At his press conference ahead of tomorrow's game between Juventus and Lecce, Juve head coach Maurizio Sarri provided an update on defender Mattia De Sciglio's injury:

'​For two or three days he has been training with the rest of the group, he had a long period of inactivity and he needs to be efficient again from a competitive point of view.'

Therefore, given Sarri's words, it is clear that he is not at 100% fitness but will likely be gradually eased back into the squad before potentially returning to the starting line-up within the next month or so.

