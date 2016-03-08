Juventus, the position on Rabiot: the full details
26 December at 09:20Despite rumours from France, Juventus are keen to retain the services of 24-year-old French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to an exclusive report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how coach Maurizio Sarri has been defending the Frenchman for the last few weeks, suggesting that he will play a more impactful role in the Bianconeri squad in the second part of this season. The Turin based club don’t want to judge the player after only a few months at the club, especially considering how long he was estranged from Paris Saint Germain’s squad at the end of last season.
Therefore, the report continues, Juventus consider him still an important member of the squad. The club have only been approached by French side Lyon, who registered their interest in the player, but didn’t make a concrete offer. Despite the opportunity for the Bianconeri to make a quick profit on him in January, the club aren’t ready to give up on him just yet.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments