Juventus the queen of loans: they are second in Europe, here is the Top 10

The tendency to have more and more players on loan is growing, especially in Serie A. This was revealed in an interesting survey conducted by Squawka, which shows that Italian teams are the most prominent in this aspect, with nine teams in the top ten positions in Europe. Not necessarily a positive but it should be carefully analyzed to calculate the possible advantages and disadvantages of such a choice, between the present and the future.



Juventus, in particular, is second in this specific ranking, with 47 players on loan around Italy and Europe. In front of the Bianconeri, there is only Atalanta, with 76, while Chelsea is the only team outside of Italy in the top ten. It is a trend in many teams to leave their players to grow elsewhere and then bring them back as more ready players or perhaps generate a capital income on their sales.



