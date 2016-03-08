Juventus, the strategy to sign De Ligt
16 March at 19:00Juventus are one of a number of clubs interested in Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt. The young centre-back has been a star for the Dutch club and helped the team overcome a first leg defeat to knock reigning champions Real Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.
De Ligt's friend and teammate Frenkie de Jong will be joining FC Barcelona in the summer and it is thought that Barca are among the frontrunners for De Ligt's signature. Juventus, however, as per the Corriere di Torino, have a strategy in place to help give them the edge in the race for the Dutch defender.
Juventus will play against Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals and this will provide the upper management of Juventus to hold two sets of meetings with the Dutch club. Juve will be attempting to sweet-talk the Ajax superiors into allowing de Ligt to move to Turin as a priority; the Bianconeri ready to produce a large amount of money for the Dutchman's signature.
