Juventus: the truth about Pochettino’s Champions League clause

29 May at 16:35
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly has a clause in his contract which can allow him to leave the club on a free-transfer if Spurs win the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs have reached the final of the Champions League for the first time in their history this season and they face Liverpool in the penultimate clash in Madrid on Saturday. They picked up a dramatic 3-2 win over Ajax in Amsterdam to go through on away goals.

Sky Sports say that while Pochettino does have a clause which will allow him to leave for free, but that is only a verbal agreement. It is not written in his contract anywhere and it is only a rough idea. 

