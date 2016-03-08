Juventus, the truth on agreement with Verona for Wesley

The idea that Juventus gave Wesley to Verona in loan is false, at least on paper. This is because the 19-year-old Brazilian defender, who had been in Turin for a few months after the expiry of his contract with Flamengo, was not registered with the Bianconeri because of his status as a non-EU player. Those spots are limited, and his seat was taken by new arrival Danilo, who moved from English champions Manchester City in a swap deal that saw João Cancelo move the other way, and so it was necessary as a last resort to ask for help from a friendly club.Verona was the club Juventus decided upon. The Veneto side will have Wesley at their disposal and the club has an agreement to sell him to Juventus in the upcoming transfer windows, as agreed with his agent Mino Raiola. Most likely the player will either arrive in the January window or next summer.Apollo Heyes