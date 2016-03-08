Juventus: The two ways to sign Icardi are clear

After losing the race for Romelu Lukaku, Juventus are ready to knock of the doors of Inter to attempt to sign their estranged striker Mauro Icardi. The Nerazzurri have already confirmed to the Argentinian’s entourage that the deal will not be cheap, and according to the Corriere della Sera, they will only listen to offers for at least €75m or in a possible exchange deal with Paulo Dybala.



Both Dybala and Icardi have been isolated from their clubs, with Dybala almost landing in the Premier League before the deals with Manchester United and Tottenham fell through, leading some to believe Sarri and Juventus may try to adapt the player to fit his new system, however a swap deal with Inter would work well for both clubs. Icardi has to stay in Italy due to his family situation and so far, only Juventus and Roma are keen in the striker, after Napoli’s attempt to sign him was shot down by his wife and agent Wanda Icardi.



Apollo Heyes