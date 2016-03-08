Juventus, their decision on Barcelona midfielder Vidal
20 December at 14:40Juventus have no intention to bring Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal back to the club, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Turin based club, despite rumours linking them with the 32-year-old Barcelona midfielder, have no interest in reuniting with their former player, both due to his age and high wage costs. Vidal played for Juventus for four years between 2011 and 2015, scoring 48 goals and providing 25 assists in 171 games for the club.
Inter are still incredibly keen to sign the midfielder, the report highlights, due to their strong wishes to strengthen their midfield department in January. However, the Catalan club aren’t particularly willing to lose Vidal in January, forcing Inter to work hard for his signature.
This season Vidal has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, scoring four goals and providing one assist in that time.
Apollo Heyes
