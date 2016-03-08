Juventus, three full backs being followed for a potential summer deal as alternative to Alex Sandro
14 January at 15:40Juventus are missing any back up for 28-year-old Brazilian left back Alex Sandro but aren’t in a rush to sign any reinforcements in that department, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri’s other full back option, Mattia De Sciglio, will be unable to play for ten days due to a small injury. This has only highlighted further the lack of strong full back options in the squad, an option that the Turin based club have been looking to fix with a certain player.
That player is Italian full back Emerson Palmieri, currently contracted to Chelsea. Juventus have been chasing the player for years, but now are unlikely to sign him until this summer’s transfer window. Other options are also being considered, such as a return of Luca Pellegrini or Uruguayan full back Matias Viña.
Alex Sandro has made 20 appearances across all competitions so far this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments