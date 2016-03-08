Juventus, three players recover in time for Sassuolo clash

Maurizio Sarri's men did well in Germany, securing a 2-0 win and a strong finish to the group stage. However, things haven't been as good in the league as of late, having recently lost the lead to Inter. Furthermore, they failed to take it back last weekend, losing against Lazio.

In other words, although the improvement was seen in the UCL, a signal is needed in the league as well. As Calciomercato.com highlights, three players have recovered in time for the important game: Matthijs de Ligt, Douglas Costa and Rodrigo Bentancur.

De Ligt and Bentancur are both expected to start, while the Brazilian will be approached with caution after all the injury problems in recent years.

Following the win against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, Juventus are gearing up to take on Udinese this Sunday. After two games without a win in the league, the Bianconeri will be looking to bounce back at the Allianz Stadium.