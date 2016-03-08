Juventus, three similarities between Dybala and Del Piero
11 November at 17:15Juventus forward Paulo Dybala gifted the Bianconeri three points yesterday with his great goal against AC Milan late in the second half. Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) detailed the 25-year-old Argentine’s similarities with Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero in an article today.
The article praised his performance in last night’s victory, touching on how he has earnt back the trust of the Bianconeri management, despite the fact that he was almost sold this summer to Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United (via TalkSPORT).
The three characteristics shared between Dybala and Del Piero, the article suggests, are their beauty on the ball, reliability and the attachment to the Juventus shirt. Dybala also shares the same shirt number as the Italian striker, who spent 19 years with the Turin based club.
Dybala has had a strong start to the season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 14 appearances for the Bianconeri.
Apollo Heyes
