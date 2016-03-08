Juventus to bid for young Dutch striker

Juventus coach Sarri is struggling with a difficult period, in which he has to deal with a great Inter, and another fearsome opponent in Lazio in the championship race.



Juventus director Fabio Paratici does not stop and is already ready for new signings for Juve of the future. In particular, Erling Brant Haaland, Salzburg striker, is among the main goals for next season for Juventus. His numbers speak for themselves: 16 goals in the league, 8 in the Champions League and 4 in the Austrian Cup .



So what sort of competition are Juventus facing for his signature?



An authentic goal machine that has turned on the radar of many European clubs. Manchester United has been among the first to be interested, but now lives in a situation of stand-by, as well as Bayern Munich.



The Bundesliga also boasts other suitors: Borussia Dortmund is in the front row, with Leipzig already having an agreement with Salzburg because of preferential relationships (the two clubs have the same ownership).



What can Juventus offer the in demand superstar?



According to calciomercato the bianconeri contacted Mino Raiola, the player's agent, for a first proposal: on the plate there are 3 million euros a year plus bonuses.



The bianconeri, in fact, begin to evaluate ideas for the future: Higuain's contract is expiring in 2021, Mandzukic is now a separate person at home with a suitcase in his hand.



The unknown is the will of the player, who wants to play and carve out a leading role. Juve knows it and is not in a hurry. Indeed, he can count on a special ally: Raiola, in fact, could orchestrate the negotiation and take away his client at the final price. Thirty million (including commissions) could be enough . A deal, given the valuation of 70-80 million. Juve is there. Ready to bid.

Anthony Privetera