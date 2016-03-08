Juventus to challenge Barca and Bayern for French defender
13 September at 17:30According to the latest reports from French sports outlet Le10Sport, Juventus have joined Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the race for French defender Benjamin Pavard. Pavard currently plays for Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart and impressed many with his performances in Russia as France lifted the World Cup.
Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich were interested in signing Pavard over the summer, yet he remained in Stuttgart, at least for now. Juve are looking to sign some quality younger players to build for the future and Pavard would be a fantastic signing for the Old Lady.
Pavard signed for German club Stuttgart in 2016, for a fee of around €5.5million. Since then, the Frenchman has played over 50 games for the club in Bundesliga matches. Pavard caught many spectator’s eye with his long range goal against Argentina, being the first French defender to score at a World Cup since Lilian Thuram in 1998.
