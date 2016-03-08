Juventus to challenge Inter and PSG in race for Man United star

25 October at 10:05
Anthony Martial is a player who interests many big clubs in Europe, seeing as his contract with Manchester United expires in June next year. However, theRed Devils have the option of an automatic renewal for another year, with many clubs lurking in the background looking to take advantage of the situation.

At the moment, the parties are discussing a new, longer contract, but the agreement is still not there between the Frenchman and the English club. The 22-year-old's salary demand is reportedly 160 thousand euros per week, as reported by Daily Star.

After opening up to a sale last summer, Mourinho has rediscovered his attacking gem, but if the parties will not reach an agreement beyond 2020, it is likely that the player will be sold next summer to avoid losing him for free at the end of the 2019/2020 season. In this case, Juventus, Inter and PSG will be ready to make a move.

