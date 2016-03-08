Juventus to challenge Inter for forward in January transfer window
27 December at 16:00Inter are not the only club looking to sign unhappy Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, with a report from Turin based newspaper La Stampa via Calciomercato.com today highlighting that Juventus are also keeping an eye on the player.
The report details how the Bianconeri are considering acquiring a low cost back up option for their attacking department in the January transfer window and considering that the acquisition of Giroud would hurt the goals of Inter, it would be a double blow.
The 33-year-old Frenchman, whose contract expires with the South London club next summer, has long been followed by the Nerazzurri (via GFFN), who consider him a strong back up to main striker Romelu Lukaku.
He has struggled for game time under coach Frank Lampard so far this season with Chelsea, only making seven appearances across all competitions for a total of 282 minutes. His last appearance for Chelsea came against West Ham at the end of November.
