Exclusive: Juventus to challenge Man Utd for Portugal star defender
25 May at 14:30Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti has already confirmed the club cannot make Joao Cancelo or Rafinha’s loan move from Valencia and Barcelona respectively permanent. It’s because the Milan club will need to balance the books in order to be in line with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
Calciomercato.com can reveal Valencian need €35 million for Joao Cancelo and Inter are unwilling to meet Valencia’s price tag. That is the starting price and Joao Cancelo’s agent Jorge Mendes is already working to help his client get a better deal.
That is why the rumours of linking Joao Cancelo to England, with a €50 million move to Manchester United. Wolverhampton Wanders are also linked with Joao Cancelo and Juventus are also looking in signing him.
The price tag of €50 million is something Juventus cannot match at this point of time for Joao Cancelo. Juventus have always had difficulties to negotiate with Jorge Mendes, but will try to negotiate a deal for Joao Cancelo.
