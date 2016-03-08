Juventus to challenge Real Madrid for Manchester United star
09 April at 21:15Paul Pogba is a name that cannot seem to stay out of the headlines. The talismanic French midfielder loves to be at the centre of attention and always seems to be with his antics both on and off the pitch; whether negative or positive. Pogba currently plays for Premier League side Manchester United but nearly left last summer after a falling out with then-manager Jose Mourinho.
Since then, Mourinho has been replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and both the club and Pogba have flourished after this change in management. However, according to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Juventus have never given up completely on the prospect of signing Pogba and will look to make another move for the Frenchman in this upcoming summer transfer window.
However, Pogba will not come easy as not only do Juventus have to contest with negotiations with United; which will be tough as the Red Devils will surely not want to part with their star player. Additionally, Real Madrid are also reportedly keen on Pogba and the Bianconeri will have to contest with the La Liga giants if they wish to sign the United star.
