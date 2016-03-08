Juventus to compete with AC Milan for Zaniolo as Tottenham drop out
21 July at 18:30Juventus' pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo continues, despite the ups and downs in recent months. At first, the Bianconeri were forced to compete with Tottenham, while things have now changed once again.
According to the latest reports, Spurs have taken a step back in the negotiations for Zaniolo, despite reportedly reaching an agreement with the player for the transfer. Instead, they are focusing on other targets.
However, Juventus won't be able to rest as another Italian team is interested in the services of the young midfielder. According to Tuttosport, AC Milan are keeping tabs on the player as they look to strengthen the midfield.
In fact, during the negotiations with Roma for Suso, the Rossoneri requested Zaniolo as a part of the deal, since the Giallorossi aren't willing to pay the full price for the Spanish winger. The offer, of course, was rejected by Roma, though negotiations could continue in the future.
