Juventus to compete with Man Utd for Norwegian wonderkid
22 September at 11:00If there is one player who has burst onto the scene more than any other in the 2019/20 season so far, it is Red Bull Salzburg's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland.
After signing for the Austrian side from Norwegian side Molde in January, scoring 12 in 25 league games in the Eliteserien in 2018, Haaland has been a big success so far this campaign.
He played just twice for Salzburg in the 18/19 season but so far has 11 goals in 7 games in the Austrian Bundesliga and, even more impressive, scored a hat-trick in his Champions League debut at the age of just 19.
The England-born forward also has 2 caps for the Norwegian national team and is really starting to turn the heads of Europe's elite. Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for the forward but now the Daily Mirror are reporting that Serie A outfit Juventus have joined the race for his signature.
