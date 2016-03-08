Juventus to compete with Real Madrid and Man Utd for Premier League star
04 October at 11:30Reports broke yesterday that Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane was considering the possibility of handing in a transfer request, as he has seemingly outgrown the club and would like to move on to another challenge. Spurs have somewhat stagnated in recent years, with a lack of investment on the field leading to a dip in performance and this is likely a deciding factor in Kane's potential departure.
Among the interested parties, as per British newspaper The Times, sit Juventus. The Bianconeri are on the hunt for a more long-term option for the attack, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain are both coming in to the twilight of their careers and will eventually be replaced. In addition, Mario Mandzukic appears to be heading away from the club in January.
However, Juventus will face a lot of competition for Kane. Reportedly, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all set on signing the English forward and, therefore, the Bianconeri will have to remain as financial heavyweights if they wish to get the deal over the line.
A lot in theory at the moment, for Kane could choose to extend with Spurs at this point, but if he is to leave, the Bianconeri will definitely be among the suitors.
