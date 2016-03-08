Juventus to free up funds to sign Golovin and Cancelo
15 June at 09:35Reports from Tuttosport say that Serie A Juventus will look to sign Aleksandr Golovin and Joao Cancelo this summer by freeing up funds and selling four players.
The 22-year-old Golovin proved his worth fittingly in Russia's World Cup opener yesterday as he scored once and assisted twice in the home side's 5-0 hammering of Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
Tuttosport report that Juve are preparing an assault on Cancelo and Golovin, but will free up funds by selling four players.
They will cost a total of 60 million euros, with Valencia demanding 40 million euros and Golovin worth 20 million euros.
Daniele Rugani is one player who could be allowed to leave, along with Rolando Mandragora, who is a target for multiple Italian clubs currently.
Marko Pjaca too will be sold after he returned from a loan spell at Schalke. And Stefano Sturaro, for whom a 13 million euros bid from Leicester City has been rejected, will also be on his way out.
