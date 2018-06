Juventus will soon meet Chelsea and Manchester United to talks about Gonzalo Higuain and Anthony Martial. Our Nicola Balice reports on Ilbianconero.com that chiefs of the Serie A giants will meet representatives of Manchester United next week. The Old Lady will try to close the deal to sign Matteo Darmian but the Italians will also ask information about Anthony Martial who will leave the Old Trafford in the summer.Manchester United are said to be interested in Mario Mandzukic and Sami Khedira but Allegri blocked the exit of the Croatian claiming that from next season he will play as a centre-forward again. ​Juventus are willing to sell Gonzalo Higuain for a fee close to € 65 million.​Higuain could also be included in a swap deal for either Mauro Icardi or Alvaro Morata , the other two strong candidates to replace the former Napoli striker who will clear up his future after the World Cup.@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni