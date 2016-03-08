Juventus to hold talks with Chelsea and Man Utd over Higuain’s replacement
15 June at 17:45Juventus will soon meet Chelsea and Manchester United to talks about Gonzalo Higuain and Anthony Martial.
Our Nicola Balice reports on Ilbianconero.com that chiefs of the Serie A giants will meet representatives of Manchester United next week. The Old Lady will try to close the deal to sign Matteo Darmian but the Italians will also ask information about Anthony Martial who will leave the Old Trafford in the summer.
Manchester United are said to be interested in Mario Mandzukic and Sami Khedira but Allegri blocked the exit of the Croatian claiming that from next season he will play as a centre-forward again.
Juventus are willing to sell Gonzalo Higuain for a fee close to € 65 million. Chelsea have already informed the Old Lady about their interest in the Argentinean although no official offer has been submitted yet.
Higuain could also be included in a swap deal for either Mauro Icardi or Alvaro Morata, the other two strong candidates to replace the former Napoli striker who will clear up his future after the World Cup.
GALLERY: Chelsea and Man Utd targets in Serie A
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
Go to comments