Juventus to let new signing Demiral stay in Sassuolo for another season

31 May at 20:30
Juventus, after already completing the signing of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer at the end of the Welshman's contract, completed another deal this week - to bring Sassuolo's Turkish defender Merih Demiral to Turin.

However, the latest reports from Il Resto del Carlino, Juventus could let the Turk stay with Sassuolo for another season, before finally bringing the defender to the Allianz Stadium next summer.

