Juventus to make shock move for Sarri in case of Allegri's departure
09 May at 12:20Massimiliano Allegri's departure from Juventus seems close, also due to the involvement of PSG, who are looking to tempt the current Bianconeri coach. This is why the management and president Agnelli are looking around for potential replacements.
Pep Guardiola is the most fascinating track but it seems unlikely that the Manchester City coach will leave England, which is why another hypothesis has arisen, as reported by Tuttosport, and it is that of Maurizio Sarri.
The former Napoli coach reiterated his desire to stay in England several days ago and tonight he can secure a position in the Europa League final, with access to the next edition of the Champions League already guaranteed.
Despite this, however, the coach is not considered untouchable by Abramovich, who is evaluating various profiles (including Ten Hag of Ajax) and Juventus, which in case of Allegri's departure would like to bet on a coach with different characteristics, is thinking about Sarri.
