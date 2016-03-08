Juventus to move for Portuguese Premier League star
11 September at 14:15According to what has been reported today by online news-portal football365.com, Juventus are seriously interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota. Jota, 21, signed for Wolves permanently this summer after a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.
Jota was part of Wolves’ big squad rejuvenation prior to last season as new ownership, combined with relations with super agent Jorge Mendes, helped propel the team back up to the top flight of English football.
Now, however, they are aiming to stay in the Premier League and will likely need Jota on board if they are to seriously climb the ranks in England’s top flight. Furthermore, it has been reported that there is a clause in Jota’s contract which means that Atletico Madrid are due a percentage of the next sale of the 21-year-old.
Juventus have already signed one Portuguese superstar, 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, so will likely try to use Jorge Mendes once again to sign another player from Portugal.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments